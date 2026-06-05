Forecast Updated on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 80-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Evening shower or storm possible across northern Delmarva. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs: 84-92. Winds: SW-N 10-25+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: 70-80. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
High pressure is starting to slide off the coast and we will start to feel the air change during the course of the day today. It will still be a beautiful day with sunshine mixing with a few clouds and temperatures climbing all day long. Highs today will reach into the 80s and 90s for most folks. We should even see temperatures into the low 80s at the beach early this afternoon before the sea breeze knocks us back into the 60s and 70s later in the day.
The wind will continue out of the south and southwest overnight tonight and continue to funnel in the humidity and will lead to morning temperatures on Saturday in the 60s and some low 70s. If you like it even warmer than what it will be like this afternoon, just wait until Saturday when temperatures soar into the 90s for everyone and someone reaching 96 or 97 on Saturday afternoon. We will be watching a front begin to sag south and could even trigger off a few showers and storms into the late evening and overnight across Delmarva. A few storms across northern Delmarva on Saturday evening could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
The overall chance of showers and storms with this front is minimal…which isn’t the greatest news for those of us praying for more rain. The models indicate that whatever showers we see Saturday night into Sunday will not amount to a ton of moisture before the front clears us during the day on Sunday.
The good news is that this front now looks to clear us by late Sunday evening and will push to our south enough to allow an area of high pressure to sneak in and take control of the forecast for early next week. The wind off the Atlantic will keep temperatures on the cooler side for Monday and Tuesday. We return to summer weather by later in the week with highs in the 90s and we may see an active weather pattern establish with chances for showers and storms by Friday and next weekend.