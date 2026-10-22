Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 57-61. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and breezy early. Lows: 35-40 (50 beach). Winds: NE-N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 58-63. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Josephine has finally developed into a subtropical storm, but the storm is going to start to pick up steam and push off to the northeast throughout the day today. As that happens, the wind will finally begin to subside later this afternoon as the wind begins to turn out of the north and northwest.
Another beautiful day is ahead of us with lots of sunshine and a touch warmer when we compare it to Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will be watching a weak front clear the area overnight tonight into Friday that brings us a re-enforcing shot of colder air, but allows for the ridge of high pressure to park itself right over us for the weekend.
Friday will have temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon hours and will be windy at times. The weekend forecast at the moment looks tremendous with sunshine and temperatures comfy cool with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday and morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Watching another possible coastal storm developing down to the south next week. We will need to monitor this system and how it interacts with this massive ridge of high pressure overhead and see if it positions itself in the right spot to cause more coastal flooding and beach erosion. At the moment, there is no real chance of rain over the next 10 days…it may be until next weekend for any chance of a shower.