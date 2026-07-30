Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a pop-up shower, although most folks will be dry. Highs: 74-84. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 61-71. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 65-73. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. There could be a pop-up shower or storm, but the threat is not that great. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We will see a very similar day this Thursday when you compare it to Wednesday with one little difference. The upper-level low that was farther north has pushed a little south this morning. As the pieces of energy swing around the low, it will reach Delmarva to sprout up some extra clouds and could even pop a stray shower here or there. Is it a big chance for showers today…not at all and in fact, the mass majority of us will be dry today. The humidity has dropped overnight and will stay low today with temperatures in the 80s this afternoon…even in the 80s at the beach as well. With a clear sky tonight…temperatures will fall into the 60s with some of our coolest communities in the 50s by tomorrow morning.
The low breaks down to allow for high pressure to take control of the forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs in temperatures climbing in the 80s with even some of us into the 90s on Saturday. This also will come with more and more humidity on Saturday as the wind turns out of the southwest. With the humidity going up, it also won’t shock me with a pop-up shower or storm developing in the late afternoon hours on Saturday.
We will be watching another front that will slowly begin to push toward Delmarva toward the end of the weekend that will start to spark off some showers and storms later in the day on Sunday. A better chance of widespread showers and storms arrives on Monday with the front getting here. The question remains on if the front clears us or not into the middle of next week. At the moment, I am keeping things a bit unsettled with chances for a few showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday before we dry things out on Thursday.