DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 80°F, with mid 70s at the coast.
Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 58°F.
High pressure has settled into much of the East Coast, leading to dry and increasingly warm temperatures as we look ahead to the coming weekend.
Tuesday night will be mainly clear, but as a weak front crosses the region, we could briefly have a period of partly cloudy skies overnight. Either way, it will be dry, with cool overnight lows in the low 50s.
With lots of sunshine Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures climb to near 80°F on Wednesday, and into the low to mid 80s on Thursday.
As the high slides east, winds will shift to a more southerly/southwesterly direction, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s on Friday, and low 90s by Saturday.
Unfortunately, little to no rain is expected this week.
Our next rain chances will come as a cold front sags down over Delmarva early next week, with scattered showers expected Sunday through at least next Tuesday. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 9 - Jun 13.