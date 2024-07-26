DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A light breeze from the north. Highs in the mid 80s with low 80s at the beach.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
The forecast is looking good as we get ready to celebrate the last weekend in July!
The boundary that brought the unsettled weather earlier this week has moved well to our south and high pressure is building in from the north.
While the passage of the boundary won't bring much cooler air, it will bring lower humidity. With afternoon temperatures this weekend in the mid 80s (low 80s at the beach), that means outdoor activities are a go and will be comfortable. Clouds could linger on the Lower Eastern Shore and Eastern Shore of Virginia into midday Saturday, but all should see sunshine by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will continue to be pleasant.
Dry and comfortable conditions will continue into Monday before humidity makes a return as several upper disturbances bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms back starting on Tuesday.
Look for temperatures to turn quite a bit warmer by the end of this coming week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for August 2 - August 8.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a low, 20 percent chance, of becoming an organized tropical system as it approaches the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.