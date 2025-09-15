Forecast Updated on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day as the rain showers start to arrive late in the day. Turning windy. Highs: 70-78. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain and windy conditions. Lows: 62-68. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Tuesday: Periods of rain and storms possible all day long. Blustery. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-E 20-45+ mph.
Tuesday Night: On and off rain and storms possible. Blustery. Lows: 63-69. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Wednesday: On and off showers linger all day long. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 65-74. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Thursday: Early morning showers linger with gradual clearing all day long. Windy. Highs: 70-78. Winds: NE-NW 10-30+ mph.
Today will be a transition day on Delmarva as we will start to see the clouds on the increase ahead of the rain chances which will arrive on Delmarva later this evening. Temperatures will climb up into the mid 70s for highs with a good amount of sunshine to start the day before the clouds really start to gather later this afternoon and this evening with our rain chances beginning to go up overnight tonight.
The low pressure we were watching last week that had the makings of a mid-week rain storm has been expedited in the timeline and will be bringing rain chances onto Delmarva as early as this evening and overnight tonight. This slow moving and developing storm to our south will bring on and off rain from tonight all the way until Thursday morning with periods of heavier rain and thunderstorms possible. It will also bring us very windy conditions where we could start to see gusts inland to 35-40+ mph with wind gusts at our beach towns to 50+ mph possible…especially Tuesday into Wednesday. As the rain chances begin to diminish on Thursday, we will have picked up on average somewhere between 1-3” of rain across the region with locally heavier amounts the farther south you go on Delmarva. As the wind increases off the Atlantic, a coastal flooding threat will become a concern with the high tide cycles starting on Tuesday and continuing into Friday evening high tide cycles. Also, with the wind howling in off the Atlantic with massive waves forecasted over the coming days…a very high rip current threat and beach erosion are also a massive concern with this system. All things to pay attention to over the coming days.
Good news is that we dry things out heading into the weekend with cooler and more comfortable temperatures as highs only climb into the low to mid 70s for highs with lots of sunshine and lower humidity values by the weekend, as well! :)