DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog possible, especially over the water. Lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy. Mild. A few light showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: On-and-off rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, possibly mixing with or changing to snow late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A marine layer of stratus clouds have failed to erode today, leaving us with overcast skies and cool temperatures, especially near the water.
We have an unsettled pattern over the upcoming week that will mainly bring us a few welcome rounds of rainfall.
Wednesday will see winds shift to a southwesterly direction, which could be a little gusty at times. But continued cloud cover doesn't have me optimistic anymore that we'll see 60s...I'm going to call for highs in the mid 50s, except cooler where winds are onshore (e.g. Crisfield).
A weak disturbance will bring some mainly light showers Wednesday afternoon.
We will stay mainly cloudy on Thursday, with much cooler temperatures possibly not rising above the mid 40s. A frontal boundary will sink down from the north, bringing widespread rainfall to Delmarva Thursday afternoon through much of the day on Friday.
Saturday appears to bring a break from rain; skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
Some long-range guidance is suggesting a more significant storm Sunday into Monday, but there is no agreement among our guidance at this time, so any social media posts you see about it are mainly academic at this time. Watch this space for updates as we work through the week and get a better idea if something will or won't develop.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 24 - March 2.