DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few snow flurries early. Lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
In the wake of severe weather Monday evening, our Saint Patrick's Day has been mostly sunny, but chilly.
A weak disturbance passes to the north of Delmarva Tuesday evening bringing increased cloud cover in the evening, and perhaps a few snow flurries, but no significant winter weather beyond chilly overnight lows in the mid 20s.
We will get into a moderating trend for the rest of the week, with temperatures turning warmer by the weekend.
Northwesterly flow continues Wednesday, which features a mix of clouds and sun, and continued chilly temperatures.
Temperatures climb into the seasonably cool low 50s on Thursday, and to near 60°F on Friday, all with dry conditions.
On Saturday, a cold front will swing across Delmarva bringing our next round of appreciable rain. The timing as of Tuesday evening looks to be in the morning Saturday, with clearing in the afternoon.
Then we're even a little warmer on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for March 24 - March 30.