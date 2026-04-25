Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 25, 10:00 AM EDT until April 26, 07:00 AM EDT
Gale Watch in effect from April 26, 07:00 AM EDT until April 26, 10:00 PM EDT
SatE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE 6 ft at 6 seconds.
Sat NightE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 16 seconds. Showers.
SunNE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 15 seconds, becoming NE 9 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Sun NightN winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Wave detail: NE 10 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
MonN winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: NE 9 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon NightNE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft.
TueNE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft.
Tue NightNE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
WedE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Wed NightSE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Showers likely.