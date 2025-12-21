Today
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late this morning, then becoming NW 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 4 ft at 5 seconds.
Tonight
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming N 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 4 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 5 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning.
Tue Night
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
Wed
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning.
Thu Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.