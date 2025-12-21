Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EST this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&