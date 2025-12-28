Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts 35 to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible over the open waters. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&