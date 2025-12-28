Today
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late this morning, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft after midnight. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
Mon
SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Mon Night
W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely in the evening.
Tue
W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 4 seconds and SW 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue Night
W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon.
Wed Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu
W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
W winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.