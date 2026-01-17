Today
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Rain likely late.
Sun
N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds. Snow and rain in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Mon
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SW 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon.
Wed Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.