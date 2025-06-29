Today
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
Mon
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
Tue Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.
Wed
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
SW winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
