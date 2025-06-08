TodayNE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
TonightE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 nm in the evening.
MonE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds.
Mon NightSE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TueSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely in the afternoon.
Tue NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening.
WedNW winds 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
ThuSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.