Sat
E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
Sat Night
E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Sun
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Showers.
Sun Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Mon
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely.
Tue
NE winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed
SW winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.