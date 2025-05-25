Today
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and SW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Mon
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and SW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Tue
E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Wed
E winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely.
Wed Night
SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
Thu
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.