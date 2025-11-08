Rest Of Tonight
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers late.
Sat
W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning, then becoming NW 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Sat Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
Sun
SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Sun Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of rain.
Tue
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue Night
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Wed
SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed Night
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.