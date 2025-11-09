TodaySE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm early this morning.
TonightS winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight, then becoming NW 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain late.
MonNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain.
TueW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 5 seconds and N 2 ft at 5 seconds.
Tue NightW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SW 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WedSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed NightW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
ThuW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu NightNW winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, subsiding to 2 ft after midnight.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.