Gale Warning in effect from October 11, 07:00 AM EDT until October 11, 04:00 PM EDT
Today E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 25 to 30 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 8 ft at 7 seconds, becoming SE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.
Tonight
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: SE 8 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
Mon
W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.