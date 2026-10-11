Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.