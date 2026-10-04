Today
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Tonight
N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
Mon
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
Tue Night
N winds 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W. Seas around 2 ft.