Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 7 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&