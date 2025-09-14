Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Tonight
E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: E 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Tue
NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Tue Night
NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.
Wed
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
Wed Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
Thu
N winds 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Thu Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
