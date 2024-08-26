MARINE FORECAST
Warm and muggy air will linger over the area through Thursday. We will see fair visibility on all area waters. Winds will become SW on Wednesday. Fog is possible near shore around sunrise Tuesday and Wednesday. A few spotty but strong storms are possible in the afternoon hours.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: E 1-9 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: S 5-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: E 1-9 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Wednesday: S 5-13 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: E 1-9 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
Wednesday: S 5-13 knots. Seas: 1 ft.