Marine Forecast
Winds will decrease Saturday with variable cloud cover over the region. We may see some light showers around Saturday evening, but Sunday looks decent with a mix of sun and cloud. Visibility will be very good early then becoming fair to poor at times by Saturday night. The visibility on Sunday will be good.
Atlantic:
Saturday: NW/S 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Sunday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: NW 8-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Sunday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: W/SW 5-9 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Sunday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.