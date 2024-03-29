 

Marine Forecast

Winds will decrease Saturday with variable cloud cover over the region. We may see some light showers around Saturday evening, but Sunday looks decent with a mix of sun and cloud. Visibility will be very good early then becoming fair to poor at times by Saturday night. The visibility on Sunday will be good.

Atlantic:

Saturday: NW/S 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.

Sunday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.

Delaware Bay:

Saturday: NW 8-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.

Sunday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.

Chesapeake Bay:

Saturday: W/SW 5-9 knots. Seas: 1 ft.

Sunday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.

 

 

Recommended for you