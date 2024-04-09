Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 4:02 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A storm system will develop in the Plains tomorrow and approach our area late Thursday. Winds will increase ahead of this system Wednesday and it will turn windy Thursday into Friday as a cold front passes through the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: High clouds and perhaps a brief shower late. Milder. Low 56°. Wind: SW 4-12 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. High 73°. Beaches 62°. Wind: S 9-17 mph. Wind on the beaches S 13-18 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Mostly fair and mild. Low 57°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, mild, and becoming windy. More humid with showers and thundershowers becoming likely by evening. High 71°. Beaches 64°. Wind: S 12-22 mph. Wind on the beaches 14-24 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be milder with perhaps some spotty showers late tonight. Look for low temps. in the mid 50's by daybreak. This is well above the average for early April. Winds will be from the SW at 4-12 mph with higher humidity in the air.
Wednesday will turn breezy and stay quite mild. We will see some clouds but it should be dry. with afternoon temps. in the low 70's. Winds will increase from the south to SW at 11-18 mph by afternoon. Wednesday night looks mild as well with lows near 57 degrees as a south wind continues and humidity rises.
Thursday will turn windy with clouds increasing. Look for wind gusts to 24 mph or higher and temps. will reach 71 degrees except near 63 on the beaches. Rain and even some thunder is likely Thursday night as a cold front approaches with winds gusting to over 25 mph and about a half an inch of rain in most spots.
In the long-range: Look for some heavy downpours Thursday night with about a half an inch of rain in most spots. Skies will clear Friday, but it will be windy and cooler with lower humidity. Friday temps. Will reach 67° with winds gusting to 26 mph or higher.
The weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs near 64 Saturday and 72 Sunday. We will see some high cirrus clouds both days of the weened and into Monday. Monday temps. will reach the mid 70's by mid-afternoon, but Tuesday may be cooler.
The average low for today is 42° and the high is 64°.