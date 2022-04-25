Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, except along the Atlantic coast, where temperatures will remain in the 50s. Some isolated coastal fog may linger into the midday
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers in the afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 60°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It will be another day of contrasts across Delmarva on Munday, although not as dramatic as it was on Sunday thanks to more clouds. Interior portions of Delmarva, especially west of Route 13, could see afternoon highs reach the upper 60s and even some low 70s, but our Atlantic coast communties will stay in the 50s and low 60s thanks to a breeze off the ocean at 10 to 15 mph.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible thanks to increasing humidity from the onshore breeze.
Clouds will increase throughout the day Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring our next chance of rain. Showers are likely to develop in the afternoon through the evening hours. A secondary low may develop along the frontal boundary off the Outer Banks which could bring some areas of heavier rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two. At this point, it looks like the heaviest rain will remain in eastern Virginia and North Carolina. In Delmarva, north of Route 50, expect 0.1" to 0.5" of rain. South of Route 50, folks are more likely to receive 0.5" to 1" of rain. Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are not likely.
In the wake of the cold front, dry and cooler conditions will escort Delmarva through the final days of April. On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny, but high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.
Temperatures will slowly rise as we approach next weekend, with seasonable mid to upper 60s by Friday. Be prepared for chilly overnight temperatures, though! Thursday and Friday mornings could see temperatures in the low 40s, with a few upper 30s not out of the question.