Forecast updated on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64° inland to 68° near the coast. Wind: NE 3-8 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Breezy PM. High 80° inland with temps. near 75-76° on the beaches. Wind: NE 9-18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Low 64°. Wind: NE 7-12 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and still pleasant. High 81° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: NE 11-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A dry and pleasant airmass covers Delmarva and most of the northeast U.S. tonight with some clouds. An onshore wind flow will continue tonight and Tuesday but the air will stay rather dry and temperatures will be below the average for mid-August. A few spotty showers are possible but most spots will stay dry tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures will dip to the mid 60's tonight and only climb to around 80 degrees Tuesday. The onshore winds will keep the beaches to around 76 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday looks much the same with sunshine mixed with clouds. The onshore winds will continue with afternoon temps. inland near 81 degrees and it will stay in the mid 70's on the coast. Afternoon temps. may reach 83-84 near the Chesapeake Bay. Winds will be from the NE at 11-17 mph but near the coast the wind speeds will be near 14-20 mph.
In the long-range, Look for afternoon temps. to climb some by Thursday and it will turn more humid by Friday and Saturday. Temps. will reach 83 Thursday and then high temps. will climb to the mid 80's through Sunday. Lows will stay in the mid 60's Thursday and Friday, but climb to the upper 60's by Sunday and Monday. No real hot weather seems likely in the next 10 days but next week will turn rather humid with warm temps.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.