DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
After an unseasonably cold and blustery Tuesday, temperatures will return to more reasonable levels for the rest of the week as winds make a shift to a more westerly and southwesterly direction (although staying on the breezy side for the next few days).
High pressure is located to our southwest, keeping a northwest flow Tuesday evening. A weak disturbance in the flow will bring some increased cloud cover to Delmarva overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but no precipitation is expected.
High pressure stays to our southwest, keeping breezy, but dry conditions for Thursday into Friday. A dry cold front Wednesday night is not expected to bring any rain.
As winds start to calm down a little bit, we'll see temperatures return to seasonable levels for Friday, although it will cool off again a little Saturday.
Much milder temperatures are expected Sunday ahead of our next chance of rain which will come with a cold front. At this time it doesn't look like much rain will come with this front, and the timing is still a little uncertain this far out. However, confidence is reasonably high that we'll see our next chances for rain on or about next Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for November 18 - November 24.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.