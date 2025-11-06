DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: *Frost Advisory* Clear with calm winds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Becoming breezy. Showers possible in the evening. Winds from the south could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Chance of a shower early, then clearing. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. A rumble of thunder possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Clearing skies. Much cooler and breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, chilly, and blustery. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 40°F.
An active pattern with a series of cold fronts, on-and-off breezy conditions, and swings in temperatures continue through the upcoming weekend into next week.
With high pressure becoming centered over the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night, skies will be clear and winds will becoming calm. These are ideal radiational cooling conditions, and with dew points in the low 30s, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s; frost is likely to develop by sunrise Friday.
The high starts to depart to the east Friday, allowing for a wind shift to the south. Temperatures will warm up in to the seasonable low to mid 60s. A cold front will approach in the afternoon, causing clouds to increase into the evening ahead of scattered showers Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, with just a chance of a shower early, then clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, climbing to near 70°F in the afternoon.
A low pressure system approaches Sunday morning, which will bring scattered showers during the day, with a low chance of some rumbles of thunder during the morning. At this point, I'm not prepared to call the day a washout, but you'll likely need a raincoat if you'll be out and about.
The main low crosses Sunday night with the associated cold front, which will usher in big changes to start the next work week.
Cold high pressure pushes in from the west, with gusty north/northwest winds bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Highs Monday will struggle to reach the 50s, and on Veterans Day, highs likely won't get out of the 40s. A hard freeze is expected Tuesday morning with temperatures at sunrise around 30°F.
Milder temperatures return for the second half of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for November 13 - November 19.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.