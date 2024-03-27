Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A wet night is on the way as clouds lower with periods of rain. Heavier rain will arrive Thursday as a low pressure system develops offshore, and rainfall will exceed 1.5 inches over the mid-shore with some areas seeing over 2 inches. All of Delmarva will see a real soaking. A cold front will bring sunshine and gusty winds Friday with milder air and partly cloudy skies over the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, with rain likely. Low 45-47°. Wind: N 1-7 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with rain likely. Rainfall of over 1.5 inches is likely. High 52-54°. Beaches 48°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with rain ending and clearing later. Turning windy and cooler. Low 39°. Wind: NW 14-28 mph.
Friday: Sunny, cool and windy. Wind gusts to over 32 mph likely PM. High 57°. Beaches 57°. Wind: NW 16-26+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and winds will be light from the east. We will see periods of rain, and the rain will become more widespread and heavier later. Look for lows near 45-47°.
Thursday looks much wetter as a low pressure system develops to our south. Total rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday may exceed 1.5 inches in many areas of Delmarva, and some spots may see over 2 inches of rain.
Rain looks to be heavier over southern Delmarva Wednesday into Thursday, but all areas will see a real soaking. Look for afternoon temps. near 52-54 degrees with with coastal areas seeing temps. near 48-50 degrees. Rain will end Thursday night with low temps. back to near 39-40° by daybreak Friday.
Friday will bring clearing skies early then a sunny but windy afternoon is likely. Look for afternoon temps. near 55-57 degrees with winds gusting to over 32 mph. It will turn chilly late Friday night with lows in the upper 30's by daybreak Saturday.
In the long range: The weekend looks partly sunny with some cloudy spells, It will be mild with afternoon temps. in the low-mid 60's! We might see a brief period fo rain Saturday evening, but amounts will be light. Clouds will increase Monday with showers and rain is likely Tuesday as well. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid to upper 50's Monday afternoon and warm to near 65 degrees Tuesday.
The average low for today is 38° and the high is 58°.