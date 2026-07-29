DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a very low chance of a stray shower. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm late. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
After an active evening of severe weather on Delmarva Tuesday night, we're going to enjoy several days of quiet conditions before a return of showers and storms.
High pressure is building in from the west Wednesday evening. The area of low pressure that brought the severe weather Tuesday is now spinning over southern New England. It will be slow to pull away, and it will swing several impulses of energy around the western side of the low. These impulses of energy could trigger a few showers on Thursday, however the highest chances of that will be to the north in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Rain chances on Delmarva will be very low, and primarily confined to the shores of the Delaware Bay. Most folks will stay dry and enjoy a nice Thursday, though.
Expect seasonable sunshine Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be a mainly dry day, but a series of low pressure systems will ride up the East Coast and bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances with the current timing about late Sunday into Wednesday.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.