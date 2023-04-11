Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 70-74. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 47-52. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 77-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a few extra clouds by the late afternoon. Highs: 78-83. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
This tranquil weather pattern is here to stay for the remainder of the work week with lots of sunshine for everyone to enjoy and warmer temperatures heading our way. Let’s start with today where we should add 5 degrees from where we ended up yesterday. This means most of us will see temperatures this afternoon into the 70s with a light breeze from the west and southwest. We add another 8-10 degrees for Wednesday which pushes some of us into the 80s.
The warmer weather will continue to push into the area for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s, but by Friday evening we will start to see the clouds on the increase from the south and west. A storm that forms in the Gulf of Mexico will move across the deep south and into our neck of the woods as we start the weekend with some extra clouds and the chance of a few scattered showers during the day on Saturday.
A stronger cold front motors in from the west on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening and will bring us a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday evening and Sunday night. The colder air that arrives for Monday and Tuesday could leave some extra clouds in the region to start things off next week. A secondary cold front arrives by Tuesday evening with a reinforcing shot of colder air that will clear us out through the middle of next week.