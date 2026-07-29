Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 3:35am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm in the late afternoon hours. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-73. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a pop-up shower, although most folks will be dry. Highs: 74-84. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 61-71. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. There could be a pop-up shower or storm, but the threat is not that great. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
It is nice to dry out this morning across the region after the very active weather day we had yesterday with the showers and storms with a tornado in Trappe and some pretty good hail being seen on Taylor’s Island. The good news is that things will settle down for a few days and will bring with it some drier and cooler air across Delmarva. We will be watching an upper-level low that will park itself to our northeast today and keep things a bit unsettled with some bubble up clouds and we can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm. It’s not the biggest chance in the world, but it wouldn’t shock me if there was one stray shower that develops later today. Otherwise it will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s inland with temperatures at the beach in the 70s and 80s.
The area of low pressure will linger across New England and that could help to bubble up some clouds and even a pop-up shower Thursday, but like today…it shouldn’t amount to much. The low will break down Thursday night into Friday and we should have a couple nicer days to start the weekend with highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday.
We will be watching another front that will slowly begin to push toward Delmarva toward the end of the weekend that will start to spark off some showers and storms later in the day on Sunday. A better chance of widespread showers and storms arrives on Monday with the front getting here. The question remains on if the front clears us or not into the middle of next week. At the moment, I am keeping things a bit unsettled with chances for a few showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday before we dry things out on Thursday.