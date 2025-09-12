DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
And we have a very nice weekend in store for Delmarva.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic region. Skies Friday night will be mainly clear with calm winds. Given the damp conditions we had for much of the past week, there is still quite a bit of moisture in the ground, so areas of patchy fog are likely to develop after midnight, and could be locally dense around sunrise Saturday.
Other than the fog, Saturday is looking like a fantastic day on Delmarva with mostly sunny skies and light easterly winds. A few clouds might mix in with the sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around 80°F inland, and the mid 70s at the coast.
A coastal low is expected to develop off the Carolina coast this weekend. This low is not expected to affect Delmarva during the weekend, however I don't want to rule out some increased clouds on Sunday, mainly over southern portions of the peninsula, so I'm calling for partly cloudy skies.
Partly cloudy skies continue on Monday as a dry backdoor cold front sinks over Delmarva. Again, we're not expecting any significant effects from this front, save for a few extra clouds on Monday, which will again be pleasant with highs round 80°F.
Then eyes turn south to that coastal low. The low could track up the coast for the middle part of next week. If the low stays closer to the coast, we could see a repeat of the weather we saw earlier this week, with cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and drizzly conditions. Confidence is low in this forecast though, so for now, I'm calling for mostly cloudy skies with low rain chances for Tuesday through Thursday. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for September 19 - September 25.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a medium, 40 percent, chance of development within the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.