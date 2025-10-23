Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 59-65. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 36-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 57-64. Winds NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 32-47. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-61. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
An upper-level low sits and spins to our north in the Great Lakes this morning and will be spilling some extra clouds into our neck of the woods over the next couple of days. This will just add a few extra clouds from time to time today and tomorrow. The wind around the low will continue to drag some cooler and more seasonable air that will keep our temperatures in the 50s and 60s for highs through the end of the workweek.
Morning temperatures for Friday and Saturday morning will dip into the 30s in most communities with our coldest neighborhoods taking a run at reaching the freezing mark for the first time this fall season. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds all the way through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s as the cooler ridge of high pressure passes by just to our north.
As the high slides off the coast on Monday and Tuesday, we will watch another storm system form to our south and bring us that unsettled weather pattern into next week with some showers to start the work and school week. A stronger area of low pressure will form and get swung into our area with a good soaking rain chance for Wednesday and Thursday before the system departs just in time for the trick or treaters to gather their candy on Halloween.