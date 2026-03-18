DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
As we look ahead to the latter half of the weekend, our weather pattern will be quiet with warmer temperatures.
Wednesday night we're expecting clear skies and light winds, which will allow for another chilly overnight with temperatures falling into the unseasonably cold mid to upper 20s.
As high pressure departs to the east, winds shift to the south, leading to a milder, but still cool Thursday. The day will start out mostly sunny with a weak upper trough causing some clouds to mix with the sun in the afternoon.
Friday is shaping up to be a gold-medal day, with lots of sunshine and mild afternoon highs near 60°F with light winds.
On Saturday, a cold front will swing across Delmarva bringing our next round of appreciable rain. The timing as of Tuesday evening looks to be in the morning Saturday, with clearing in the afternoon.
Temperatures continue warmer, climbing into the mid to upper 60s.
Then we're even a little warmer on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 70s.
A cold front could bring a chance of showers again on Monday, with cooler temperatures into Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for March 25 - March 31.