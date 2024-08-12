Forecast Updated on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
The quiet weather pattern that settled onto Delmarva over the course of the weekend will stick around for much of the work week where we get to enjoy low humidity levels and lots of sunshine. We start off on this Monday with some of our colder communities in the 50s at the moment with a mainly clear sky. A lot of sunshine today will bring our temperatures up into the low to mid 80s across inland parts of the Peninsula. We may see our beach towns, especially across the northernmost Delaware beaches, hold in the 70s to near 80 degrees on a fantastic beach day.
We will rinse and repeat that forecast for Tuesday with temperatures expected to be in the 80s inland with lots of sunshine and it may even be a couple degrees cooler at the beach on Tuesday with the wind having a bit more of a wind off the Atlantic. We keep things on the quiet side through Friday with highs holding in the 80s inland and morning temperatures in the 60s for the most part.
Things will start to turn a bit more active for the weekend as a cold front will slowly be approaching from the west and could start to trigger off a stray shower or storm on Saturday. This chance will start to grow on Sunday and Monday with the front arriving and passing through on Monday with our best chance of showers and storms. We should dry things out for the middle of next week as high pressure looks to take control of the forecast again.