Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-68. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The cold front is going to clear us over the next couple of hours and allow for some dry air to push onto Delmarva and lower humidity levels throughout the day. We will see ample sunshine this Wednesday, but it will be hazy today as the smoke from the wildfires in Canada will be allowed back onto Delmarva on the northwest to west wind we will have this afternoon. Temperatures today will climb up into the 80s for highs. The sea breeze this afternoon should come in and lead to temperatures at our beach towns in the 70s later today.
High pressure takes control of the forecast the rest of the week with temperatures eventually climbing up into the 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday. A cold front arrives on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and this front will look to stall over the area keeping us in another unsettled weather pattern with storm chances lingering into early next week.