Forecast Updated on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 34-44. Winds: NW-W 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Fog possible by the morning. Lows: 35-44. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. High: 62-67. Winds: S-SE 15-30+ mph.
Quiet weather around to start the week as high pressure takes control of the forecast to dry us out for at least a few days during the week. The wind is up as colder air tries to push across the region this Monday. We could see some wind gusts today over 30+ mph as temperatures climb up into the low to mid 60s…right where we should be for this time of year. Expect to see a couple extra clouds this afternoon as a front clears the area with not much moisture to really produce anything significant this go around.
We see temperatures warming for a couple of days on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure sits right over the top of Delmarva with temperatures up into the mid and upper 60s. Enjoy this while we have it as we are going to watch a very strong system develop to our southwest and bring us some rain chances to end the workweek.
Looking at an area of low pressure developing down to our south and running along the spine of the mountains from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and into Friday bringing with it some rain chances. I don’t think we have the moisture feed like we had with the system last week, but there will be some rain showers from time to time starting Thursday night and continuing for much of the day on Friday. As the storm departs Friday night into early Saturday morning and as much colder air wraps in behind the system…it would not shock me if we saw a few flurries or even a quick little burst of snow showers or light snow across parts of the area. This should not lead to an accumulation of snow, but definitely a preview of the season to come in the not so distant future.
The second half of the weekend looks better with plenty of sunshine but very cold air settles into the area. Highs on Saturday and Sunday get stuck in the 40s with morning temperatures into early next week waking up in the 20s for a few days next week.