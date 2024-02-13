Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Rain showers linger early with a transition to a little light snow (especially across northern Delmarva) as the storm departs. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy! Highs: 38-46 (temperatures fall all day). Wind: N-NW 20-45+ mph.
Tonight: Turning partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 25-35. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 40-48. Winds: N 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Starts off mostly sunny with increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening hours. A chance of a little light snow possible overnight. Highs: 44-51. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Rain continues this morning across most of the area with a switch to a little light snow as the storm begins to depart across the northern half of Delmarva later this morning. For areas from Easton to Milford and north, a light accumulation of snow on the grassy surfaces will not be out of the question as some much colder air comes crashing across Delmarva today. The wind stays up with gusts to 40+ mph possible making the 40s for highs feel like the 30s for much of the day with a cold start to our Wednesday morning ahead of us. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and the wind will still be around making the 40s for highs feel like the 30s once again.
The rest of the workweek will come with quiet conditions. A few extra clouds will be around on Thursday into Thursday night as a weak clipper system passes to our north during the course of the day. Temperatures will be into the 40s and low 50s for highs on Thursday and Friday with the wind picking up a bit on Friday with a cooler blast of air pushing into the area. Along with the colder air, a weak clipper system looks to move through the region late Friday into early on Saturday that will bring us the chance of a few showers or even a period of light snow and could provide us a light accumulation of snow by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. A forecast that we will fine tune as we head toward the weekend.
Sunday will be a dry, but colder day before a big ridge of high pressure brings dry conditions most of next week with temperatures warming into the 50s for highs by Tuesday and Wednesday.