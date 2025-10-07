Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Increasing clouds into the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving by later in the evening. It becomes on and off throughout the night with a few embedded storms possible. Windy. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Rain and a few embedded storms possible through most of the day. We slowly see things settle down in the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy turning mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 42-58. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
We watch a cold front sitting to our west this morning that will be moving in our direction and arrives with rain chances into later this evening and overnight tonight. Ahead of the front, things will start to turn breezy to windy with some gusts over 30+ mph possible with temperatures again into the 70s and 80s for highs today.
The rain arrives after 10pm this evening and continues overnight and into Wednesday. Now, some of this rain will be heavy at times and the wind will stay up with some gusts over 30+ mph possible. The steady rain should taper off to some scattered showers by the afternoon hours with the rain winding down by late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. On average, we are looking at most folks picking up on 0.50 - 1.00+ of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible where we might see a few of those embedded thunderstorms.
High pressure takes control of the forecast to end the week and will bring another blast of the fall-like feel to the air with temperatures only climbing up into the 60s for highs with morning temperatures Thursday and Friday morning in the 30s and 40s. There are some questions about how strong this high will be and if it will hold into the weekend.
Watching an area of low pressure to form off the coast of the Carolinas by Friday into Saturday and will have a few things working on the storm. The high to the north and what should become Jerry in the Atlantic will both work on this storm to direct it in a few possible directions. At the moment, I’m on the idea that the high will slide enough away from our coastline to allow the storm to the north and will bring us some heavy rain and windy conditions into Sunday and Monday with Jerry pulling it out to sea by Tuesday. Please stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast.