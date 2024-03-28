Forecast updated on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The rainfall has reached 2 inches over much of Delmarva today with lighter amounts to the north and west. A cold front will pass late this evening and bring drier air and clearing skies to the area. It will turn breezy tonight and stay that way Friday. Look for mainly dry weather and partly cloudy skies over the holiday weekend. A weak upper level low may bring some cloudy spells both Saturday and Sunday but it will be milder.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with rain ending and clearing later. Turning windy and cooler. Low 37°. Wind: NW 10-18+ mph.
Friday: Sunny, cool and windy. Wind gusts to over 24 mph likely PM. High 57-58°. Beaches 58°. Wind: NW 14-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Still very breezy. Low 38°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds PM. High 61°. Beaches 62°. Wind: SW 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear later tonight as the rain ends and a gusty NW wind develops. Low pressure to our NE will deepen and keep gusty winds across the region as it brings drier and cooler air in from the NW. Look for lows near 37-38°.
Friday will bring sunny skies with gusty winds slowly diminishing. Look for afternoon temps. near 57-58 degrees with winds gusting to over 24 mph. It will turn chilly late Friday night with lows in the upper 30's by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will bring sunny skies early then some cloudy spells in the afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon temps. near 61 degrees with a west wind under 16 mph. We may see some patchy light rain Saturday evening, but skies will clear some by daybreak Sunday as lows dip to the upper 40's
In the long range: We might see a brief period of rain Saturday evening, but amounts will be light. Sunday looks partly sunny, with some cloudy spells and it will be a mild day with temps. in the mid 60's. Clouds will increase Monday with showers and rain is likely Tuesday into Wednesday as well. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid 50's Monday afternoon and warm to near 63 degrees Tuesday.
The average low for today is 39° and the high is 59°.