Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Turning mostly cloudy with rain showers possible on and off throughout the day…especially the farther south you go. Highs: 40-52. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: It becomes mostly clear overnight with fog settling into the area by morning. Lows: 30-36. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: A few rain and snow showers linger early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-52. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-61. Winds: E-NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 44-56. Winds: NE-N 5-20+ mph.
It’s nice to see that all the snow that we saw on Sunday into Monday is basically gone at this point (minus the piles left from shoveling and plowing). The melt continues this morning as temperatures are into the 40s this morning and we will see our temperatures climb to near 50 degrees today for most. At the beach, we will get stuck in the 30s to around 40 degrees with a light wind out of the northeast and east. This will occur as an area of low pressure passes by to our south and brings us a chance for some rain showers. The threat is greater the farther south you go across Delmarva. It will be on and off in nature and there could be a pocket or two of heavier rain especially early to mid-afternoon. Looking at most of us across southern Delmarva picking up on .25” of rain. The farther north you go…we can’t rule out a few showers, but a more likely scenario is that we see extra clouds around for much of the day.
Friday we dry out with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Watching a low pressure developing to our south that should go out to sea during the day on Saturday. This system will overspread some extra clouds for us with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. As the low departs, the wind turns out of the north and northeast as a back door cold front arrives and will pull some cooler air into the region and keep temperatures on Sunday in the 50s.
Watching a shot of Arctic air that will try to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of a clipper system that could bring a shot of wintry weather for Monday. At the moment, looking at a light snow event that will bring a light accumulation of snow especially the farther north you live for Monday afternoon and Monday night.
A secondary piece of energy that could bring more wintry weather to start things off on Tuesday as a warm front overruns the colder air locked into the region. Both of these forecasts will be fine tuned the next few days.
Big warm up arrives after the storm on Tuesday with highs by late week and the weekend soaring into the 60s and 70s!