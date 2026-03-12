DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Rain and snow ending early, then becoming mostly clear. Areas of black ice possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the south 15 - 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Rain and thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
After two straight days of smashing record highs across Delmarva, we're contending with rapid falling temperatures, as well as rain changing to snow Thursday evening.
We're not anticipating any significant snow accumulations, except for a coating of wet snow on grassy and elevated surfaces before all precipitation quickly ends by 8 p.m.
Skies will clear overnight and allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s. While most surfaces are very warm from the recent summer-like temperatures, a few icy patches could form by sunrise Friday.
Seasonable high pressure builds in for Friday and Saturday, although it will be quite windy on Friday. Southerly winds gusting to 30 mph or more will be possible. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s on Friday and mid to upper 50s Saturday.
Then temperatures rise into the mid 60s on Sunday ahead of another storm system, which could bring showers and possibly some thunderstorms to Delmarva on Monday. There is little confidence in the timing of storms on Monday, but a few could be strong to severe.
Even colder temperatures, possibly highs only in the low 40s, are possible on St. Patrick's Day.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for March 19 - March 25.