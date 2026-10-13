Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 4:35pm by WBOC Meteorologist Bob Trihy.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows: 62-67. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Record warmth possible. The chance of a shower or storm possible in the evening hours farther north. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers or a storm possible. Lows: 59-67. Winds: SW-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A few stray showers linger in the first part of the day. A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: A couple showers possible to start the day. It becomes partly to mostly sunny in the early afternoon. Chance of showers and storms possible in the later afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
It's been a beautiful Tuesday across Delmarva, as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s. This evening expect clear, breezy, and mild conditions, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s Wednesday morning.
It gets even warmer with highs on Wednesday into the 80s and a few locations trying to reach up and snag 90 degrees. Record highs will likely be set across the region. The breeze will pick up on Wednesday to usher in the much warmer air ahead of a weak boundary that arrives Wednesday evening into early on Thursday morning that may bring us the chance of a few showers or even a thunderstorm. Timing on the arrival of the activity is all over the place still as of Tuesday morning, but looking for most of our chances of showers for Wednesday night into early on Thursday.
A wind shift off the Atlantic for Thursday will knock temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for highs on Thursday as the front stalls right over the top of the area. This may even keep the showers lingering across the area for the first half of Thursday before it goes south for a brief period of time. It will move back north on us as a warm front Thursday night into Friday which may bring the shower chances back for early on Friday.
A new area of low pressure and cold front will use the stalled front to bring a chance of some showers and a few storms possible for late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The storms that develop on Friday will pack a punch due the kind of colder air on the way behind it. There is a marginal chance of severe weather Friday evening. The greatest threat will be damaging winds.
The weekend forecast (at the moment) looks fantastic with sunshine, but it will be very windy on Saturday with some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible as the colder air rushes across Delmarva. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60. Our first frost of the season will be possible for many places as we wake up on Sunday morning. Most areas away from the coast will dip into the mid 30s, with 40s at the beaches. Sunday will only have highs in the 50s with lots of sunshine as high pressure grabs control of the forecast into next week.