DELMARVA FORECAST
Today : Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
Showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through the day Monday as a cold front moves across Delmarva. The steadiest rain is expected during the morning, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. While it won't rain all day, any storm could produce brief downpours, and localized ponding on roads will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, with southwest wind gusts reaching around 20 mph.
Rain chances quickly decrease Monday night. A few showers or thunderstorms may linger through the evening before skies gradually begin to improve overnight. Lows will fall to around 70 degrees, bringing slightly less humid conditions by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday won't be completely dry, but it will feature much more dry time than Monday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with just a slight chance for a shower early before isolated afternoon thunderstorms develop. Highs remain in the mid-80s.
The unsettled pattern isn't finished just yet. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.
Sunshine becomes much more widespread Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with humidity remaining typical for early August.
Looking ahead to next weekend, the forecast stays warm with highs near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible at times, but many communities will stay dry for much of the weekend.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.