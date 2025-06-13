DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong. Muggy. Lows around 70°F
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong. Highs in the milow 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 62°F.
Warm and humid conditions Friday afternoon have lead to a seabreeze that has triggered a few strong thunderstorms.
This is happening ahead of a slow moving frontal boundary that is sinking south toward Delmarva, where it will stall for the next several days.
"Unsettled" is the weather headline for the next several days. With that boundary near Delmarva, we are expecting daily chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is one of those situations where not everyone will see rain or a thunderstorm every day, but where thunderstorms develop, they will be slow-moving, and feature damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and very heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Flash flooding is a threat with any thunderstorms, since there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere for storms to feed on, and they could dump 1 to 3 inches of rain or more in a short period of time. Downpours could also cause significantly reduced visibility on roadways.
Similar conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday, along with cooler temperatures.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting that shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the majority of next week, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s to near 90°F by Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 20 - June 26.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.