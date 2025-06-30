DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Showers and thunder early, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and a few thunderstorms early, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
A stationary front has slowly moved north of the area, blanketing Delmarva with hot, humid air. A few thunderstorms have bubbled up in this unstable atmosphere and brought heavy rain to parts of Coastal Highway.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop-up here and there through early evening Monday, before dissipating after sunset. The main hazard with any storms will be from torrential downpours causing flooding as any storms will be slow-moving.
Once storms dissipate, we have a warm and muggy overnight ahead.
A cold front will approach Tuesday. The day will start off partly cloudy, with increasing heat and humidity, which will fuel potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, with the Maryland Midshore and most of Delaware under a Level 2 "Slight" threat (on a scale from 0 to 5). The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds from microbursts, as well as flooding from heavy downpours. Some small hail could also be possible.
Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening will linger into early Wednesday before skies clear as the cold front departs to the southeast. More seasonable temperatures and lower humidity will be welcome!
A secondary, dry cold front, will cross Delmarva late Thursday, reinforcing the seasonable and dry conditions for our Independence Day holiday weekend, which is shaping up to be pretty nice! Watch this space for weekend forecast updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 7 - July 13.
In the Tropics: A cold front will dip down over Florida later this week. There is a possibility that an area of low pressure could develop along this frontal boundary, and possibly develop tropical characteristics in the northeastern Gulf, or off the Florida/Georgia coast. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Chantal".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.