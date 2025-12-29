Forecast Updated on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. It will become blustery. Highs: 56-62…falling into the evening hours. Winds: SW-W 15-40+ mph.
Tonight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy and blustery. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W-NW 20-45+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 17-28. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the morning. Windy. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The cold front is lagging behind this morning and will come crashing across Delmarva during the course of the day today. The wind will pick up ahead of the front as much warmer air comes rushing in throughout the morning with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and 60s for highs later this morning and early this afternoon. Rain showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible by later into the morning and that chance will linger into the early afternoon hours. Once the front clears by the evening hours…the wind turns out of the west and northwest and will start to rip at sunset. Temperatures will tumble quickly as we will have wind gusts over 40-50+ mph possible into the evening and overnight tonight as our lows fall into the 10s and 20s by the morning hours. This doesn’t include the wind…which means that wind chill values will be in the single digits for tomorrow morning.
This colder and windy pattern continues for a few days with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds (just inherent nature of colder air with sun interaction). A clipper system will swing through the area overnight Wednesday into early on Thursday (in time to ring in the new year) with some extra clouds and another blast of colder air. This blast of colder air could squeeze the moisture from the air and allow for some flurry action as we wake up in 2026.
This blast of colder air continues into Friday with temperatures only in the 30s and 40s for highs once again. We bounce back to where we should be for this time of year over the weekend and come with some extra clouds around on Saturday as a storm system passes by to our south with rain showers for the Outer Banks. We continue to slowly warm things up into next week.