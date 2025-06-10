Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible early in the evening. Slow clearing to a mostly clear sky by morning. Lows: 63-68. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Already looking at some showers approaching Delmarva through the early morning hours ahead of our front that will arrive later today. Another very warm and humid day will be on tap ahead of that chance of storms with highs up into the 80s again. A better chance for more widespread showers and storms enters the forecast this afternoon and evening with the cold front that will finally break apart this weather pattern for a few days. Some of these thunderstorms this evening could pack a punch with strong, gusty winds…heavy rain…lightning being the big concerns from these storms. Once the front clears us tonight, things will taper down to a mostly clear morning with a bit less humidity in the air.
High pressure takes control of the forecast the rest of the week with temperatures eventually climbing up into the 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday. A cold front arrives on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and this front will look to stall over the area keeping us in another unsettled weather pattern with storm chances lingering into early next week.