Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few lingering showers early in the morning with mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering drizzle possible, especially closer to the beach. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs: 55-61. Winds: E-S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers by the evening hours. Highs: 60-66. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers the first part of the day with slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
The rain showers from overnight have slowly started to fade on this Wednesday morning and will completely be gone here by the later stages of the morning commute. As the wind turns in off the Atlantic, this northeast wind will wedge in some low level moisture and keep us socked in the clouds all day long with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s this afternoon and only falling into the 30s and 40s overnight. It may be significantly cooler at the beach on Wednesday with the direct wind off the Atlantic and we may have some periods of drizzle possible with this moisture feed coming in off the Atlantic.
We get a dry day on Thursday, but this persistent northeast wind will keep the low level moisture wedged in place so we will be in the clouds for much of Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another little weak system looks to arrive for Friday and Saturday with some scattered rain showers across Delmarva. The good news is that this storm should be out of here by Saturday evening leaving behind sunshine to end the weekend.
We start the short work and school week next week on the dry side with sunshine and temperatures warming into the low 60s for some on Monday. An early look at the busiest travel day of the week looks to bring a chance of rain showers on Wednesday, but things look to be very warm for Wednesday. The front clears us on Thanksgiving, so it should be warm for the travel to grandma’s house, but significantly cooler for Black Friday and the bargain hunting.